Qpay is a Web3 social finance protocol designed to enable borderless crypto payments through social media platforms, starting with X (formerly Twitter). The protocol integrates with @QpayBot called "tag2pay", allowing users to connect their wallets and send tokens by tagging other registered usernames with specific commands. Transactions are executed via blockchain, providing transparency, security, and efficiency. Qpay aims to simplify peer-to-peer transfers by combining familiar social media interactions with decentralized finance infrastructure.

