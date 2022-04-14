Quantoz USDQ (USDQ) Tokenomics
Quantoz USDQ (USDQ) Information
The Quantoz USDQ is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. The USDQ is issued by Quantoz Payments BV, an Electronic Money Institution under supervision by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). The USDQ is designed to be Micar compliant and its whitepaper as Electronic Money Token (EMT) has been submitted to the Dutch Financial Authorities (AFM).
The USDQs are issued as ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and distributed through authorized primary market brokers to the crypto exchanges. The main purpose of the USDQ is to provide a secure and regulated US dollar pegged token for trading and arbitrage liquidity on the European crypto market.
By regulatory requirement the USDQ tokens in circulation are 102% backed by US dollars. Stichting Quantoz, a bankruptcy remote foundation, holds the US dollar reserve for the USDQ on bank accounts with systemically important banks and in highly liquid T-bonds. Stichting Quantoz is prudentially supervised by the Dutch Central Bank.
Quantoz USDQ (USDQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quantoz USDQ (USDQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Quantoz USDQ (USDQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Quantoz USDQ (USDQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDQ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand USDQ's tokenomics, explore USDQ token's live price!
USDQ Price Prediction
Want to know where USDQ might be heading? Our USDQ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.