QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) Information

Project Description for QUBI QUBI is an innovative blockchain-based platform designed to tokenize Real World Assets (RWA), including real estate, art, and other high-value assets. By leveraging smart contracts on the Solana blockchain, QUBI makes investment in RWAs more accessible, liquid, and secure.

Purpose and Function: QUBI aims to democratize asset ownership by allowing users to buy, sell, and trade fractional or whole RWAs globally. This reduces entry barriers and increases liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets.

Utility of $QBIT: $QBIT serves as the platform’s utility token, facilitating transactions, governance, staking, and access to exclusive investment opportunities within the QUBI ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://qubidao.com/
Whitepaper:
https://qubi-whitepaper.gitbook.io/qubi

Market Cap:
$ 180.49K
Total Supply:
$ 999.92M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.92M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 180.49K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00136394
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00014533
Current Price:
$ 0.00017968
QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $QBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $QBIT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.