QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2) Information Queen Pooie’s mission is to provide a fun, community-centric cryptocurrency ecosystem on Pulsechain, building upon advanced token mechanics derived from UFO and pTGC both of which are premiers store of value with premier store of value tokenomics. We seek to foster a thriving, light-hearted, yet profitable environment for our holders. Tokenomics Queen Pooie’s tokenomics are influenced by the core principles of our Alien technology via UFO and pTGC both of which represent premiers store of value tokens. Designed to create sustainable value for holders, the Queen Pooie tokenomics emphasizes deflationary mechanisms, liquidity stability, reflection and rewards through technical distribution. Official Website: https://queenpooie.com/ Whitepaper: https://queenpooie.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Queen_Pooie_toilet_paper_aka_white_paper_docx_v5_1_03_2025_.pdf Buy QUEEN2 Now!

QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.10M $ 1.10M $ 1.10M Total Supply: $ 2.22B $ 2.22B $ 2.22B Circulating Supply: $ 2.22B $ 2.22B $ 2.22B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.10M $ 1.10M $ 1.10M All-Time High: $ 0.00369396 $ 0.00369396 $ 0.00369396 All-Time Low: $ 0.00029582 $ 0.00029582 $ 0.00029582 Current Price: $ 0.00049286 $ 0.00049286 $ 0.00049286 Learn more about QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2) price

QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QUEEN2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QUEEN2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QUEEN2's tokenomics, explore QUEEN2 token's live price!

