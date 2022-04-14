RACO (RACO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RACO (RACO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RACO (RACO) Information RACO is a bold meme token on the Solana blockchain, launched on pump.fun. Its charismatic mascot—a nimble “trash panda”—embodies the speed, agility, and thrill of DeFi adventures. Planned initiatives include entertaining YouTube and TikTok content, plus simple browser games with built-in staking mechanics: participants earn SOL rewards by completing gaming quests and holding RACO tokens. Join the ride to the moon! Official Website: https://racocoin.vip/ Buy RACO Now!

RACO (RACO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RACO (RACO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.80K Total Supply: $ 999.54M Circulating Supply: $ 999.54M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.80K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

RACO (RACO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RACO (RACO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RACO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RACO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RACO's tokenomics, explore RACO token's live price!

