What is RADR about?

Radr is a privacy-first payments and identity stack on Solana. It lets apps, APIs, and AI agents charge and pay privately - with zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted amounts, and gasless UX - while staying standards-friendly (x402 “Payment Required”).

What it includes : ShadowID: ZK identity with RLN-style rate limits for safe automation and spam resistance. ShadowPay: Private x402 payments - Groth16 proofs + ElGamal-encrypted amounts + PDA escrow; relayers cover fees. ShadowPath: ZK mixer/anon rails for deeper unlinkability. ShadowMSG: Encrypted messaging tied to ShadowID.

What makes RADR unique?

Full privacy stack, not a single app. ShadowID (ZK identity + RLN), ShadowPay (private x402 payments), ShadowPath (ZK mixer), ShadowMSG (encrypted messaging) all designed to interlock instead of being bolt-ons. Math beats trust. Groth16 proofs + ElGamal-encrypted amounts + on-chain PDA escrow mean verifiable payments without revealing sender/amount no “just trust the facilitator’s backend.” Agent-ready automation. Spending authorizations + on-chain nullifiers enable safe autopay/subscriptions/AI-agent payments without manual wallet popups. Gasless UX by design. Relayers cover fees; users get private, one-click flows after initial funding. x402 done right. Standards-compatible headers and flows, but the facilitator is cryptographically blind; verification and settlement are on-chain, not off-chain logs. Developer-first surface area. Clean REST endpoints, SDKs, mock/test harnesses, and simple paywall/settlement examples that work before you touch a chain. Battle-tested primitives. RLN-style rate limits, Merkle commitments, Poseidon hashing - consistent cryptography across identity, payments, and messaging. Brand + DX that ship. Tight docs, terminal-style UI, and production-ready assets so teams can go from demo → live quickly. Clear token utility runway. $RADR ties the privacy stack together (access tiers, relayer economics, future buy-back/fees), not just “another chain token.

What is the live price of RADR?

The current valuation sits at ₹0.1754599072620566232000, showing a price movement of -9.02% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect RADR?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is RADR's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹172304681.15826618984000, RADR stands at rank #3000, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

RADR recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is RADR today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹0.1672694055005793204000 and ₹0.1945174513584425256000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence RADR?

Factors include circulating supply (981686877.122985 tokens), adoption trends within Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),BONK.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.