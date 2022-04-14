RADR Price (RADR)
The live RADR (RADR) price today is $ 0.00195222, with a 9.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current RADR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00195222 per RADR.
RADR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,917,114, with a circulating supply of 981.69M RADR. During the last 24 hours, RADR traded between $ 0.00186109 (low) and $ 0.00216426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00334194, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, RADR moved +0.88% in the last hour and -14.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of RADR is $ 1.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RADR is 981.69M, with a total supply of 981686877.122985. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.92M.
+0.88%
-9.02%
-14.74%
-14.74%
During today, the price change of RADR to USD was $ -0.000193746275325843.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RADR to USD was $ -0.0000487969.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RADR to USD was $ +0.0027193214.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RADR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000193746275325843
|-9.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000487969
|-2.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0027193214
|+139.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of RADR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Radr is a Solana-based privacy stack for x402-enabled commerce. Core modules include ShadowPay (x402 ZK private payment rail with PDA escrow and encrypted amounts), ShadowID (anonymous identity with rate-limited credentials), and ShadowMSG (encrypted on-chain messaging). It enables agents and merchants to settle, verify, and communicate on-chain with minimal metadata exposure, providing interoperable rails for automated payments and subscriptions.
What is RADR about?
Radr is a privacy-first payments and identity stack on Solana. It lets apps, APIs, and AI agents charge and pay privately - with zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted amounts, and gasless UX - while staying standards-friendly (x402 “Payment Required”).
What it includes : ShadowID: ZK identity with RLN-style rate limits for safe automation and spam resistance. ShadowPay: Private x402 payments - Groth16 proofs + ElGamal-encrypted amounts + PDA escrow; relayers cover fees. ShadowPath: ZK mixer/anon rails for deeper unlinkability. ShadowMSG: Encrypted messaging tied to ShadowID.
What makes RADR unique?
Full privacy stack, not a single app. ShadowID (ZK identity + RLN), ShadowPay (private x402 payments), ShadowPath (ZK mixer), ShadowMSG (encrypted messaging) all designed to interlock instead of being bolt-ons. Math beats trust. Groth16 proofs + ElGamal-encrypted amounts + on-chain PDA escrow mean verifiable payments without revealing sender/amount no “just trust the facilitator’s backend.” Agent-ready automation. Spending authorizations + on-chain nullifiers enable safe autopay/subscriptions/AI-agent payments without manual wallet popups. Gasless UX by design. Relayers cover fees; users get private, one-click flows after initial funding. x402 done right. Standards-compatible headers and flows, but the facilitator is cryptographically blind; verification and settlement are on-chain, not off-chain logs. Developer-first surface area. Clean REST endpoints, SDKs, mock/test harnesses, and simple paywall/settlement examples that work before you touch a chain. Battle-tested primitives. RLN-style rate limits, Merkle commitments, Poseidon hashing - consistent cryptography across identity, payments, and messaging. Brand + DX that ship. Tight docs, terminal-style UI, and production-ready assets so teams can go from demo → live quickly. Clear token utility runway. $RADR ties the privacy stack together (access tiers, relayer economics, future buy-back/fees), not just “another chain token.
What is the live price of RADR?
The current valuation sits at ₹0.1754599072620566232000, showing a price movement of -9.02% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect RADR?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is RADR's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₹172304681.15826618984000, RADR stands at rank #3000, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
RADR recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is RADR today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₹0.1672694055005793204000 and ₹0.1945174513584425256000, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence RADR?
Factors include circulating supply (981686877.122985 tokens), adoption trends within Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),BONK.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.
