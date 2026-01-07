RAGE Protocol is a treasury-backed token system inspired by MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy. RAGE tokens are backed by two deflationary assets: HESTIA (80%, paired to USDC, 45% supply burned) and ULTRAROUND (20%, paired to ETH, 17% supply burned). These backing assets are wrapped as yield-generating pTokens through Peapods Finance.

The protocol creates a self-reinforcing flywheel: when RAGE trades at a premium, arbitrageurs must invest through the protocol to profit, which automatically buys the underlying assets and increases backing value. Combined with delayed claims, investment bonuses, claim exit fees, and accretive dilution, the system systematically increases the backing per RAGE token over time while maintaining market premiums.