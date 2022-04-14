Huma Finance (HUMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Huma Finance (HUMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Huma Finance (HUMA) Information Huma is the first PayFi network and a pioneer in the rapidly growing PayFi ecosystem. It enables global payment institutions to settle payments 24/7 using stablecoins and on-chain liquidity, bringing speed, transparency, and efficiency to traditionally slow financial infrastructure. Official Website: https://huma.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.huma.finance Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HUMA1821qVDKta3u2ovmfDQeW2fSQouSKE8fkF44wvGw

Huma Finance (HUMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 56.56M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.73B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 326.30M All-Time High: $ 0.127 All-Time Low: $ 0.02946497561753733 Current Price: $ 0.03263

Huma Finance (HUMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Huma Finance (HUMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HUMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HUMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

