Raini ($RAINI) Information Crypto native game development and publishing studio, with products built in an ecosystem powered by $RAINI Official Website: https://www.raini.io/ Buy $RAINI Now!

Raini ($RAINI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Raini ($RAINI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.71M $ 1.71M $ 1.71M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 486.36M $ 486.36M $ 486.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.76M $ 1.76M $ 1.76M All-Time High: $ 0.208815 $ 0.208815 $ 0.208815 All-Time Low: $ 0.00030344 $ 0.00030344 $ 0.00030344 Current Price: $ 0.00352077 $ 0.00352077 $ 0.00352077 Learn more about Raini ($RAINI) price

Raini ($RAINI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Raini ($RAINI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $RAINI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $RAINI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $RAINI's tokenomics, explore $RAINI token's live price!

