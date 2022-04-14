Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Tokenomics
Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Information
The chronic injuries that Raju had sustained during the time of his brutal captivity continue to persist, although with dedicated care by our expert veterinarians they are healing well. The chronic hip abscess on his left side continues to be treated using antiseptic medicines and antibiotics. The progress has been remarkable even though the wound might not heal completely due to its nature.
Today, Raju is safe at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center where he lives a retired life in a large enclosure. He has around the clock access to his pool and is under the observation of his watchful elephant caregivers and veterinarians.
Lots of love, medical attention, nutritious food and dedicated care have worked wonders for this now healthy and happy elephant. His diet is tailored to his needs, and daily treats of his favorite fresh fruits have helped Raju gain a healthy amount of weight and a delightful amount of confidence.
Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Raju the Elephant (RAJU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Raju the Elephant (RAJU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RAJU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RAJU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
RAJU Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.