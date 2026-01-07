Rarecoin positions itself as the rarest coin on Solana — built on the belief that scarcity, community, and time create lasting value.

In a market driven by hype, rarecoin’s vision is to redefine what value means in the meme economy — showing that a memecoin can evolve into a true digital collectible, the PSA10 Charizard of Solana.

Using http://BONK.fun’s supply feature, the token’s total supply was hard-capped at 10 million from inception. It is paired with USD1, the stablecoin of World Liberty Finance (WLFI).