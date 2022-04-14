ExchangeDEX+
The live rarecoin price today is 0.00885413 USD.RARECOIN market cap is 88,508 USD. Track real-time RARECOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About RARECOIN

RARECOIN Price Info

What is RARECOIN

RARECOIN Official Website

RARECOIN Tokenomics

RARECOIN Price Forecast

rarecoin Logo

rarecoin Price (RARECOIN)

Unlisted

1 RARECOIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00885413
-2.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
rarecoin (RARECOIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:37:12 (UTC+8)

rarecoin Price Today

The live rarecoin (RARECOIN) price today is $ 0.00885413, with a 2.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current RARECOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00885413 per RARECOIN.

rarecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 88,508, with a circulating supply of 10.00M RARECOIN. During the last 24 hours, RARECOIN traded between $ 0.00819368 (low) and $ 0.00975125 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03261541, while the all-time low was $ 0.00509607.

In short-term performance, RARECOIN moved -0.10% in the last hour and +12.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

rarecoin (RARECOIN) Market Information

$ 88.51K
--
$ 88.51K
10.00M
9,996,295.034191
The current Market Cap of rarecoin is $ 88.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RARECOIN is 10.00M, with a total supply of 9996295.034191. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.51K.

rarecoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00819368
24H Low
$ 0.00975125
24H High

$ 0.00819368
$ 0.00975125
$ 0.03261541
$ 0.00509607
-0.10%

-2.07%

+12.23%

+12.23%

rarecoin (RARECOIN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of rarecoin to USD was $ -0.000187953724703994.
In the past 30 days, the price change of rarecoin to USD was $ -0.0029002189.
In the past 60 days, the price change of rarecoin to USD was $ -0.0008565635.
In the past 90 days, the price change of rarecoin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000187953724703994-2.07%
30 Days$ -0.0029002189-32.75%
60 Days$ -0.0008565635-9.67%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for rarecoin

rarecoin (RARECOIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RARECOIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
rarecoin (RARECOIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of rarecoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price rarecoin will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for RARECOIN price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking rarecoin Price Prediction.

What is rarecoin (RARECOIN)

Rarecoin positions itself as the rarest coin on Solana — built on the belief that scarcity, community, and time create lasting value.

In a market driven by hype, rarecoin’s vision is to redefine what value means in the meme economy — showing that a memecoin can evolve into a true digital collectible, the PSA10 Charizard of Solana.

Using http://BONK.fun’s supply feature, the token’s total supply was hard-capped at 10 million from inception. It is paired with USD1, the stablecoin of World Liberty Finance (WLFI).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

rarecoin (RARECOIN) Resource

Official Website

About rarecoin

What is today's price of rarecoin (RARECOIN)?

The live price is ₹0.7957836954596895442000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -2.07%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of RARECOIN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of RARECOIN is 9996295.034191, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own rarecoin?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of RARECOIN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of rarecoin today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹7954844.04653491672000, positioning rarecoin at rank #7187 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is RARECOIN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of rarecoin?

The recent price movement of -2.07% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About rarecoin

How much will 1 rarecoin be worth in 2030?
If rarecoin were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential rarecoin prices and expected ROI.
rarecoin (RARECOIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about rarecoin

