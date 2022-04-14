Razor Network (RAZOR) Tokenomics
Razor Network is a decentralized oracle network, which connects smart contracts with real-world off-chain data in a fast, robust and secure way. The core of Razor Network is a set of smart contracts that can run on any Ethereum compatible blockchain. Razor network is blockchain agnostic and will be integrated with multiple blockchains.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RAZOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RAZOR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
