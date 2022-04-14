REAL ESMATE by Virtuals (EMATE) Information

Real Esmate is an AI-powered platform that helps real estate firms attract, qualify, and convert new buyers through a fully automated service. From the first click to the final appointment, every step is designed to streamline the customer journey and save time for the entire agency.

In a digital economy increasingly powered by autonomous agents, Real Esmate introduces a live and operational solution for AI-driven property lead generation. Currently serving real estate agencies and developers, Real Esmate transforms how firms discover, qualify, and convert leads by leveraging automation and personalisation at every step.

Real Esmate serves as the real estate vertical’s gateway into a future where autonomous AI agents can transact, evaluate, and collaborate across commercial workflows. Real Esmate is the first specialised deployment in what will become Real E-Mate, a fully decentralised agent ecosystem across multiple industires powered by $EMATE. When a prospect interacts with the chatbot, the system interprets their needs and immediately matches them with the right solution provider.