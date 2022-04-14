REAL ESMATE by Virtuals (EMATE) Tokenomics
Real Esmate is an AI-powered platform that helps real estate firms attract, qualify, and convert new buyers through a fully automated service. From the first click to the final appointment, every step is designed to streamline the customer journey and save time for the entire agency.
In a digital economy increasingly powered by autonomous agents, Real Esmate introduces a live and operational solution for AI-driven property lead generation. Currently serving real estate agencies and developers, Real Esmate transforms how firms discover, qualify, and convert leads by leveraging automation and personalisation at every step.
Real Esmate serves as the real estate vertical’s gateway into a future where autonomous AI agents can transact, evaluate, and collaborate across commercial workflows. Real Esmate is the first specialised deployment in what will become Real E-Mate, a fully decentralised agent ecosystem across multiple industires powered by $EMATE. When a prospect interacts with the chatbot, the system interprets their needs and immediately matches them with the right solution provider.
Understanding the tokenomics of REAL ESMATE by Virtuals (EMATE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EMATE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EMATE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.