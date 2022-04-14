RealFevr (FEVR) Tokenomics
RealFevr (FEVR) Information
RealFevr is a company established in 2015 in the fantasy markets with a football fantasy leagues game that currently has over 2 Million downloads on iOS and Android. With the fantasy leagues concept proven, RealFevr is now working towards being one of the NFT industry leaders by having the first-ever fully licensed Football Video NFTs Marketplace. Its NFTs will also be integrated into the FEVR Battle Arena, a new trading moments game (Play and Earn) that’s currently in its alpha testing stage.
RealFevr currently has 3 important ecosystem pillars:
💰 NFT Marketplace - where you can buy and sell sports video digital collectibles www.realfevr.com/marketplace
🎮 FEVR Battle Arena - upcoming Play-and-Earn NFT game.
📱 Fantasy Leagues - our fantasy football app with over 2.5M+ downloads Download it on App Store or Google Play, invite your friends and start playing!
$FEVR is the token that unlocks all incentives within our ecosystem. The main goal of the FEVR token is to open the door to web3, where you, the user, are the centerpiece of the network and the main beneficiary of RealFevr's products.
What's coming in the near future:
- FEVR Battle Arena Game
- Marketplace Challenges & Achievements
- Public User Profiles & Leaderboards
- Marketplace V3, Multitoken (FEVR on the marketplace)
- NFT Bidding and User Notifications
- Experience (LVL) System in-game and in-marketplace
- NFT Fusion (By burning NFTs)
- New Litepaper
- New Sports Related Partnerships (Clubs, Leagues and Athletes)
- New Web3 Partnerships (Ex CEXs and other projects)
- Blockchain integration into Fantasy Leagues
- New Ecosystem Products (Currently we have 3, but we already have concepts of 2 more)
- Mass Marketing
RealFevr (FEVR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RealFevr (FEVR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RealFevr (FEVR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RealFevr (FEVR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FEVR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FEVR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FEVR's tokenomics, explore FEVR token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.