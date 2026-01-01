RealGoat Price Today

The live RealGoat (RGOAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current RGOAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RGOAT.

RealGoat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 29,794, with a circulating supply of 21.00T RGOAT. During the last 24 hours, RGOAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RGOAT moved -- in the last hour and -9.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RealGoat (RGOAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.79K$ 29.79K $ 29.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.79K$ 29.79K $ 29.79K Circulation Supply 21.00T 21.00T 21.00T Total Supply 21,000,000,000,000.0 21,000,000,000,000.0 21,000,000,000,000.0

