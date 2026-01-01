Rebirth and New Hope Price Today

The live Rebirth and New Hope (REBIRTH) price today is $ 0.00001455, with a 29.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current REBIRTH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001455 per REBIRTH.

Rebirth and New Hope currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,817.66, with a circulating supply of 949.53M REBIRTH. During the last 24 hours, REBIRTH traded between $ 0.00000916 (low) and $ 0.00001465 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00005243, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000643.

In short-term performance, REBIRTH moved +0.67% in the last hour and -25.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Rebirth and New Hope (REBIRTH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.82K$ 13.82K $ 13.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.54K$ 14.54K $ 14.54K Circulation Supply 949.53M 949.53M 949.53M Total Supply 999,414,434.590409 999,414,434.590409 999,414,434.590409

