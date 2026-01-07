Recon Labs (RECON) Tokenomics
Reconlab AI is a comprehensive Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) toolkit designed to empower security researchers, investigators, and analysts in the modern digital landscape.
Our platform delivers a full suite of advanced tools to collect, analyze, and visualize publicly available data from multiple sources. Helping professionals uncover digital footprints, trace online identities, and produce actionable intelligence with precision and efficiency.
What sets Reconlab AI apart is our focus on accessibility, automation, and integration. Through our powerful APIs and seamless connection with blockchain-enabled systems like X402. users can securely access intelligence capabilities on a pay-as-you-go model, ensuring both flexibility and scalability.
Reconlab AI bridges the gap between traditional OSINT workflows and next-generation technologies, offering a unified environment for real-time analysis, privacy-focused data discovery, and collaborative intelligence sharing.
We’re not just building another data tool. We’re building an ecosystem for the future of open, transparent, and responsible intelligence.
Recon Labs (RECON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Recon Labs (RECON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RECON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RECON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
