The world and technology are constantly evolving, and we've seen how the world of We have seen how the world of streaming is being dominated by centralized being dominated by centralized companies that limit the growth of young and abusing commissions with the most successful influencers. with the most successful influencers. At RecTime, we will use our token to build an ecosystem around our platform ecosystem around our platform to empower the streamers who work with us. streamers who work with us. Our goal as a decentralized as a decentralized company is to create a platform that is easy and accessible accessible platform, so that not only crypto-savvy investors can use it. investors with cryptographic knowledge can use it, but also people outside the but also people outside the Blockchain technology world can work with RecTime can work with RecTime in a simple way.
Understanding the tokenomics of RecTime (RTIME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RTIME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RTIME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
RTIME Price Prediction
Want to know where RTIME might be heading? Our RTIME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
