Ref Finance (REF) Information Built on top of the cutting-edge protocol NEAR, Ref Finance is the gateway into the NEAR ecosystem through its AMM DEX, which provides liquidity and swapping features. In addition, Ref utilizes the trustless Rainbow Bridge, which seamlessly bridges Ethereum-based assets over to NEAR, and vice versa, allowing for an array of DeFi users to access lower fees and faster transaction speeds. Official Website: https://ref.finance/ Buy REF Now!

Market Cap: $ 8.70M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 39.03M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.30M
All-Time High: $ 10.64
All-Time Low: $ 0.04128611
Current Price: $ 0.221571

Ref Finance (REF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ref Finance (REF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REF's tokenomics, explore REF token's live price!

