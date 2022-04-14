Refereum (RFR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Refereum (RFR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Refereum (RFR) Information
Refereum uses the blockchain to directly connect developers and influencers, resulting in lower marketing costs and increased profits for everyone. In addition to more effective growth, Refereum strengthens engagement by offering cash prizes — enabling rewards for anything from an in-game high score to an eSports grand prize. We are working closely with Twitch and Unity, and anyone can play our open source demo today.
Official Website: https://refereum.com/
Whitepaper: https://refereum.com/RefereumWhitepaper.pdf

Refereum (RFR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Refereum (RFR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Market Cap: $ 134.20K
Total Supply: $ 5.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 4.88B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 137.57K
All-Time High: $ 0.050964
All-Time Low: $ 0.00001006
Current Price: $ 0

Refereum (RFR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Refereum (RFR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of RFR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RFR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

