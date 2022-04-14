Reflections of Dissonance AI (AIKA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Reflections of Dissonance AI (AIKA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIKA is a community-owned memecoin (launched through pump.fun) inspired by the art created by https://x.com/24Kenva. As with many current memecoins, there is no utility or function at the moment apart from simple hedonic value coming from owning the token or potential excitement arising from the trading. The artist whose work were used to create the token (without his consent) decided to take the responsibility for the project (even though he has little control over supply) Official Website: https://aika-sol.com/

Market Cap: $ 40.67K Total Supply: $ 988.96M Circulating Supply: $ 988.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 40.67K All-Time High: $ 0.01509709 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Understanding the tokenomics of Reflections of Dissonance AI (AIKA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIKA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIKA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

