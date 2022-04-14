REGENT (REGENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into REGENT (REGENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

REGENT (REGENT) Information Regent represents a novel approach to LLM architecture, drawing inspiration from Daniel Kahneman's dual-process theory of cognition outlined in Thinking Fast and Slow. Regent implements a split-mind system that separates AI responses into distinct intuitive and reasoned phases, mirroring the human brain's System 1 (fast, intuitive) and System 2 (slow, deliberative) thinking processes. Combined with a modified RAG memory store, this allows an em to truly "think step by step" in the same way that humans do — with an internal reasoning monologue operating over the babble from a brilliant but unreliable intuition. Official Website: https://regentsol.io Buy REGENT Now!

REGENT (REGENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for REGENT (REGENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 149.66K Total Supply: $ 979.92M Circulating Supply: $ 979.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 149.66K All-Time High: $ 0.04715253 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00015277

REGENT (REGENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of REGENT (REGENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REGENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REGENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REGENT's tokenomics, explore REGENT token's live price!

