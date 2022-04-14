Rekt (REKT) Tokenomics
Rekt Brands Inc. encompasses several different verticals spanning art, culture, media, NFTs, and physical goods:
Rekt Drinks - Rekt Drinks is considered the official drink of web3. It boasts one of the largest web2 product launches from a web3 brand with 222,456 drinks (flavoured sparkling water) sold out at public launch across 32 different countries in under 48 hours.
Rektguy NFT collection - a FREE mint launched in 2022 with over $120M of trading volume and a cult-like community, including holders such as Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Bassjackers and Gary Vaynerchuk.
Rekt Art - OSF is a former trader turned artist who has collaborated with Red Bull, Bybit, Ledger, Sotheby’s, Saatchi Gallery, House of Fine Art & more. Rekt Events - events held throughout the year including NYC, London, Paris, Miami, Lisbon, Dubai, Singapore, Las Vegas, Marfa & Taipei. Rekt Radio - a top crypto podcast produced by Rekt and Rug Radio, hosted by OSF, Mando and Keyboard Monkey. It features the biggest names in crypto including Raoul Pal, Beeple, Bitboy, Su Zhu, Ansem, RookieXBT, TraderMayne, Alex Wice, DCInvestor and more.
$REKT will be the token that underpins this entire ecosystem, staying true to the project’s memetic routes, while allowing for holders to gain exclusive access to parts of the ecosystem as well as significantly expanding its membership.
Rekt (REKT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rekt (REKT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REKT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REKT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
