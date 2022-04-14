Resupply USD (REUSD) Tokenomics
A decentralized stablecoin backed by Collateralized Debt Positions (CDP), leveraging the liquidity and stability of lending markets.
The Resupply stablecoin is backed by other stablecoins that are earning interest on other lending markets.
Designed to maximize yield returns by having the borrow rate always be half the lending rate being earned, half the risk-free rate, or two percent, whichever is greater.
Emissions are designed for long-term sustainability by directing at three groups: the insurance pool, voting incentives, and directly at borrowers.
The revenue that borrowers generate will directly correlate with the emissions directed towards them. The more revenue a borrower generates for Resupply, the greater the share of emissions it will receive.
Targeted platforms for launch are Curve Lend and Fraxlend.
Resupply USD (REUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Resupply USD (REUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
