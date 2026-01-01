RETARDIO Price Today

The live RETARDIO (RETARDIO) price today is $ 0.00376619, with a 9.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current RETARDIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00376619 per RETARDIO.

RETARDIO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,765,217, with a circulating supply of 999.74M RETARDIO. During the last 24 hours, RETARDIO traded between $ 0.00371483 (low) and $ 0.0042917 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.242205, while the all-time low was $ 0.0023715.

In short-term performance, RETARDIO moved -1.81% in the last hour and -7.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.77M$ 3.77M $ 3.77M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.77M$ 3.77M $ 3.77M Circulation Supply 999.74M 999.74M 999.74M Total Supply 999,741,586.0 999,741,586.0 999,741,586.0

The current Market Cap of RETARDIO is $ 3.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RETARDIO is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999741586.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.77M.