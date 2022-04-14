Return to Beginnings Price Today

The live Return to Beginnings (ROOTS) price today is --, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROOTS to USD conversion rate is -- per ROOTS.

Return to Beginnings currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,741.98, with a circulating supply of 998.99M ROOTS. During the last 24 hours, ROOTS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROOTS moved +0.20% in the last hour and -2.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Return to Beginnings (ROOTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.74K$ 4.74K $ 4.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.74K$ 4.74K $ 4.74K Circulation Supply 998.99M 998.99M 998.99M Total Supply 998,993,297.135198 998,993,297.135198 998,993,297.135198

The current Market Cap of Return to Beginnings is $ 4.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROOTS is 998.99M, with a total supply of 998993297.135198. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.74K.