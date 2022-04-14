REV3AL (REV3L) Tokenomics
REV3AL is a digital copyright protection and anti-counterfeit solution for artists, creators and Intellectual Property owners in the digital and physical ecosystems. REV3AL allows any user (creator, collector, or marketplace) to verify the authenticity and originality of their collection. REV3AL also preserves the value of original pieces by facilitating verification and flexible digital asset ownership models.
Understanding the tokenomics of REV3AL (REV3L) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REV3L tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REV3L tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
