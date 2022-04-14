Rewardable (REWARD) Tokenomics
Rewardable (REWARD) Information
Rewardable is an AI-driven, task-to-earn platform designed to connect verified users with Web3 brands seeking authentic engagement. The platform allows individuals to earn money by completing online tasks such as social media engagement, surveys, content creation, and beta testing. Each task is rewarded with the platform's native utility token, $REWARD, which users can earn, stake, and use for transactions within the ecosystem.
Built on Base and enabled by LayerZero for omnichain functionality, the platform ensures a seamless and secure experience across blockchain networks. Rewardable emphasizes transparency, trust, and authenticity, using its proprietary IDscore reputation system to evaluate user credibility based on task performance, social media verification, and wallet activity.
The $REWARD token, an ERC-20 OFT (Omnichain Fungible Token), incorporates a deflationary mechanism, where a portion of task-based platform fees is burned, reducing the circulating supply and driving long-term value. Rewardable aims to empower users to actively participate in the Web3 economy while helping brands achieve meaningful growth and engagement.
Rewardable (REWARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rewardable (REWARD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Rewardable (REWARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rewardable (REWARD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REWARD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REWARD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
REWARD Price Prediction
Disclaimer
