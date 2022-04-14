Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) Information Ricky's holding the future up high - a baby raccoon, born from the dumpster, ready to lead Base out of the dumpster fire with its Diamond Hand Community and SOON NFT DROP! GET YOUR TRASH-BAG TODAY! Ricky is Setup to be a Viral Sensation the next $ponke you could even say. With its crazy X Community and being in every cornner of web3 RICKY WILL BE HUGE! WELCOME TO THE DUMPSTER FIRE GRAB A BEER AND CHILL!

Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 704.67K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 704.67K All-Time High: $ 0.00478606 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00070686

Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RICKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RICKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RICKY's tokenomics, explore RICKY token's live price!

