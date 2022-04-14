Ridotto (RDT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ridotto (RDT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ridotto (RDT) Information Ridotto is a cross-chain gambling and lottery protocol based on complete transparency, anonymity, security, and fairness. Our approach is to provide an open protocol driven by the community, where users can play, build, and even bankroll casino games, thus earning generous liquidity. Ridotto’s overarching goal is to elevate the user to the role of “house,” thereby offering a fully scalable alternative to centralized online gambling. Beyond our vibrant flagship casino, we will unleash retail ingenuity by giving users the decentralized infrastructure to experiment and evolve the gambling ecosystem Official Website: https://ridotto.io Buy RDT Now!

Ridotto (RDT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ridotto (RDT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.26M $ 1.26M $ 1.26M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 314.76M $ 314.76M $ 314.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.00M $ 2.00M $ 2.00M All-Time High: $ 1.51 $ 1.51 $ 1.51 All-Time Low: $ 0.00377087 $ 0.00377087 $ 0.00377087 Current Price: $ 0.00401419 $ 0.00401419 $ 0.00401419 Learn more about Ridotto (RDT) price

Ridotto (RDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ridotto (RDT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RDT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RDT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RDT's tokenomics, explore RDT token's live price!

