Riecoin (RIC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Riecoin (RIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Riecoin (RIC) Information

Riecoin is a peer to peer digital currency released in 2014. It takes inspiration from the historical Spesmilo and Stelo world currencies projects, and is based on Bitcoin, which can be seen as their spiritual successor as a world and borderless currency. Riecoin follows in their footsteps into becoming one as well, and notably supports and concretizes the idea that the gigantic mining resources can also serve scientific research, thus power a world currency of greater value for the society.

Official Website:
https://riecoin.xyz/
Whitepaper:
https://riecoin.xyz/Whitepaper

Riecoin (RIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Riecoin (RIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 597.40K
$ 597.40K
Total Supply:
$ 84.00M
$ 84.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 69.94M
$ 69.94M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 717.48K
$ 717.48K
All-Time High:
$ 0.56919
$ 0.56919
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0003386
$ 0.0003386
Current Price:
$ 0.00850827
$ 0.00850827

Riecoin (RIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Riecoin (RIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RIC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RIC's tokenomics, explore RIC token's live price!

RIC Price Prediction

Want to know where RIC might be heading? Our RIC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.