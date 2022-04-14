RIFT AI (RIFT) Tokenomics
The Rift Platform is the “Shopify App Store for AI Agents” - it lists and sells AI modules that will allow anyone to supercharge their AI agent and seamlessly give it skills ranging from validating blockchain nodes to creating and selling NFT art on a custom storefront, and much more. The problem today is that most of these AI agents are financially dumb immediately post-launch (e.g. only being able to post on X) and making them “smart” requires significant development effort and specialized knowledge. The Rift Platform aims to seamlessly give these agents the skills needed to actually become real revenue-generating entities and manage their treasuries with minimal development effort.
Understanding the tokenomics of RIFT AI (RIFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIFT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIFT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
