The live Rifts Finance price today is 0.00147217 USD.RIFTS market cap is 1,461,892 USD. Track real-time RIFTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Rifts Finance price today is 0.00147217 USD.RIFTS market cap is 1,461,892 USD. Track real-time RIFTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

$0.00147217
-17.30%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Rifts Finance (RIFTS) Live Price Chart
Rifts Finance Price Today

The live Rifts Finance (RIFTS) price today is $ 0.00147217, with a 17.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIFTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00147217 per RIFTS.

Rifts Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,461,892, with a circulating supply of 993.02M RIFTS. During the last 24 hours, RIFTS traded between $ 0.00135791 (low) and $ 0.00180666 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00491604, while the all-time low was $ 0.00030279.

In short-term performance, RIFTS moved -0.92% in the last hour and -14.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Rifts Finance (RIFTS) Market Information

$ 1.46M
--
$ 1.46M
993.02M
993,017,039.642178
The current Market Cap of Rifts Finance is $ 1.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RIFTS is 993.02M, with a total supply of 993017039.642178. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.46M.

Rifts Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00135791
24H Low
$ 0.00180666
24H High

$ 0.00135791
$ 0.00180666
$ 0.00491604
$ 0.00030279
-0.92%

-17.36%

-14.02%

-14.02%

Rifts Finance (RIFTS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Rifts Finance to USD was $ -0.000309436559110744.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rifts Finance to USD was $ -0.0001753709.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rifts Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rifts Finance to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000309436559110744-17.36%
30 Days$ -0.0001753709-11.91%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Rifts Finance

Rifts Finance (RIFTS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RIFTS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rifts Finance (RIFTS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rifts Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Rifts Finance (RIFTS)

Rifts Protocol is a decentralized yield and liquidity infrastructure built on Solana. The protocol enables users to generate sustainable, non-inflationary yield by converting market volatility into fees through arbitrage and trading activity. Rifts allows the creation of fully collateralized Pools that wrap SPL tokens into synthetic assets (wTKNs), which represent 1:1 ownership of underlying assets. These wrapped tokens are programmable, tradable, and designed to drift from their peg, creating arbitrage-driven revenue for users and liquidity providers. The system avoids external oracles, using a self-updating pricing mechanism to reduce manipulation risks. Rifts includes single-asset vaults, multi-asset index vaults, and future lending layers that allow collaborative volatility farming. Fee structures, burn mechanics, and buybacks return value to token holders in a transparent and long-term manner.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

About Rifts Finance

What is today's price of Rifts Finance (RIFTS)?

The live price is ₹0.1329295805861800903000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -17.36%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of RIFTS are in circulation?

The circulating supply of RIFTS is 993017039.642178, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Rifts Finance?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of RIFTS across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Rifts Finance today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹132001528.64295019228000, positioning Rifts Finance at rank #3386 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is RIFTS being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Rifts Finance?

The recent price movement of -17.36% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Aggregator,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rifts Finance

Rifts Finance (RIFTS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

