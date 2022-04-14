RivusDAO (RIVUS) Tokenomics
RivusDAO (RIVUS) Information
RivusDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that decides on the key parameters of liquid staking protocols through the voting power of governance token ($RIVUS) tokens. Rivus DAO is a cryptocurrency protocol that aims to unlock DeFi on AI protocols/ecosystems by offering LSD services to blockchains such as Bittensor. Like Lido Finance, Rivus DAO offers a liquid staking solution through rsTAO, in which users can earn staking rewards while staying on the Ethereum Network. Earning rewards on digital assets becomes quite accessible through liquid staking derivatives. There are many benefits of introducing a Liquid Staking Token (LST) for TAO such as it can be used as collateral in DeFi activities and at the same time earn stakes for it. In the future, rsTAO will become an acceptable collateral to lending/borrowing platforms like AAVE among other giants in the sector.
RivusDAO (RIVUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RivusDAO (RIVUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RivusDAO (RIVUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RivusDAO (RIVUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIVUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIVUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RIVUS's tokenomics, explore RIVUS token's live price!
RIVUS Price Prediction
Want to know where RIVUS might be heading? Our RIVUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.