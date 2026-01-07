ROBA (ROBA) Tokenomics

ROBA (ROBA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ROBA (ROBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:10:12 (UTC+8)
USD

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ROBA (ROBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.01M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.01M
All-Time High:
$ 0.01003687
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00040169
Current Price:
$ 0.00100754
ROBA (ROBA) Information

ROBA is a people‑centric robotics platform that standardizes how robotics assets are built, tested, licensed, and monetized, compressing time‑to‑first‑success from weeks to minutes through a collaborative Creator Hub platform, cloud simulation studio & tool suite, and vetted marketplace rails. The platform coordinates developers and enterprises via structured challenges, reproducible evaluation packs, and clear licensing to turn community contributions into production‑ready models, worlds, datasets, and templates. ROBA Studio provides a browser‑accessible simulator and ready‑to‑run pipelines spanning perception, navigation, SLAM, and control to accelerate sim‑to‑real workflows. ROBA’s long‑term “Design‑to‑Doorstep” vision enables anyone to assemble a robot brain in a no‑code studio, pair it with certified shells, and receive devices provisioned and ready to operate.

Official Website:
https://www.robalabs.com/
Whitepaper:
https://roba-labs.gitbook.io/roba-labs

ROBA (ROBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ROBA (ROBA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ROBA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ROBA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ROBA's tokenomics, explore ROBA token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

