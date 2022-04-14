Robie ($ROBIE) Tokenomics
Robie ($ROBIE) Information
RobieCoin is a fun, community-driven memecoin that brings together humor and crypto expertise through Robie, a quirky AI robot who needs a little human help. On a mission to bring accessibility and laughter to crypto, Robie’s journey involves more than just trades-it's about connecting with users through relatable adventures, sharing tips, and teaming up with the community to help him become more human as he masters the crypto space. Designed to make crypto both accessible and engaging, Robie’s journey is filled with laughs, relatable struggles (like CAPTCHA tests), and a shared mission to bring people closer together while making gains.
Robie ($ROBIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Robie ($ROBIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Robie ($ROBIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Robie ($ROBIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $ROBIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $ROBIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$ROBIE Price Prediction
