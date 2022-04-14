Robie ($ROBIE) Information

RobieCoin is a fun, community-driven memecoin that brings together humor and crypto expertise through Robie, a quirky AI robot who needs a little human help. On a mission to bring accessibility and laughter to crypto, Robie’s journey involves more than just trades-it's about connecting with users through relatable adventures, sharing tips, and teaming up with the community to help him become more human as he masters the crypto space. Designed to make crypto both accessible and engaging, Robie’s journey is filled with laughs, relatable struggles (like CAPTCHA tests), and a shared mission to bring people closer together while making gains.