Robin Rug (RUG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Robin Rug (RUG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Robin Rug (RUG) Information Robin Rug introduces a groundbreaking approach to the crypto ecosystem with its innovative betting bot. As a first mover in this space, Robin Rug offers users a unique platform to engage in predictive betting on crypto-related events. The Rug Bot operates seamlessly on Telegram, allowing users to interact with it either via direct messages or by adding it to groups for fun and engagement—a true world-first innovation. This RugPaper outlines the mission, mechanics, and vision of Robin Rug, showcasing how it disrupts the Memecoin space with creativity and innovation. Official Website: https://www.robinrug.com/ Buy RUG Now!

Robin Rug (RUG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Robin Rug (RUG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 71.19K $ 71.19K $ 71.19K Total Supply: $ 999.78M $ 999.78M $ 999.78M Circulating Supply: $ 999.78M $ 999.78M $ 999.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 71.19K $ 71.19K $ 71.19K All-Time High: $ 0.00068223 $ 0.00068223 $ 0.00068223 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003656 $ 0.00003656 $ 0.00003656 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Robin Rug (RUG) price

Robin Rug (RUG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Robin Rug (RUG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUG's tokenomics, explore RUG token's live price!

RUG Price Prediction Want to know where RUG might be heading? Our RUG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RUG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!