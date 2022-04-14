RONKE (RONKE) Information

Inittially the project started as a memecoin about a blue monkey living in Ronin ecossystem.

The PNG picture was made in MSpaint and can be easily modified by anyone. The original dev rugged the coin and a CTO has happened since. A new narrative began, our motto is "what is dead, may never die", alluding not only to the historic rug past, but also pointing out to the pump and dump schemes that are happening on Ronin ecossystem since memecoins became a thing.