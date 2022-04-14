Rouge Studio (ROUGE) Tokenomics
Rouge Studio is a game development studio dedicated to crafting high-quality, immersive gaming experiences that leverage the latest in Web3 and AI technologies. Its flagship project, Project Origin, is an ambitious MMORPG designed to offer players an engaging mix of exploration, player-driven economy, and adaptive gameplay mechanics.
The game incorporates Web3 technology to enable true ownership of in-game assets through blockchain integration, while AI enhances features like dynamic land valuation and an evolving in-game economy. Players can interact with a vibrant world where factors such as quest proximity, player activity, and resource availability shape the gameplay experience.
The project’s native token, $ROUGE, serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, facilitating in-game transactions, cross-game compatibility, and community-driven initiatives across all Rouge Studio projects. Rouge Studio aims to set new benchmarks in gaming by prioritizing quality, innovation, and sustainable development.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rouge Studio (ROUGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROUGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROUGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
