roule token (ROUL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00139674 $ 0.00139674 $ 0.00139674 24H Low $ 0.00147654 $ 0.00147654 $ 0.00147654 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00139674$ 0.00139674 $ 0.00139674 24H High $ 0.00147654$ 0.00147654 $ 0.00147654 All Time High $ 0.00147654$ 0.00147654 $ 0.00147654 Lowest Price $ 0.00109265$ 0.00109265 $ 0.00109265 Price Change (1H) -0.61% Price Change (1D) +2.82% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

roule token (ROUL) real-time price is $0.00145457. Over the past 24 hours, ROUL traded between a low of $ 0.00139674 and a high of $ 0.00147654, showing active market volatility. ROUL's all-time high price is $ 0.00147654, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00109265.

In terms of short-term performance, ROUL has changed by -0.61% over the past hour, +2.82% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

roule token (ROUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 104.30K$ 104.30K $ 104.30K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 145.46K$ 145.46K $ 145.46K Circulation Supply 71.70M 71.70M 71.70M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of roule token is $ 104.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROUL is 71.70M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 145.46K.