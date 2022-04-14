Roule Token (ROUL) is a BEP-20 token built on BNB Smart Chain with the mission to make cryptocurrency education accessible and engaging for everyone. The project combines utility and storytelling: through daily episodes shared on social media, its mascot “ROULE” – a crypto superhero – teaches users about blockchain, trading, security, and market practices in a fun and simplified way. Beyond its educational role, ROUL integrates utility through training payments, staking opportunities, DAO governance, and community-driven initiatives.

