Stargate Finance (STG) Information Stargate is a fully composable liquidity transport protocol that lives at the heart of Omnichain DeFi. Official Website: https://stargate.finance/ Whitepaper: https://www.dropbox.com/s/gf3606jedromp61/Delta-Solving.The.Bridging-Trilemma.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xAf5191B0De278C7286d6C7CC6ab6BB8A73bA2Cd6 Buy STG Now!

Stargate Finance (STG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stargate Finance (STG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.49M $ 31.49M $ 31.49M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 204.34M $ 204.34M $ 204.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 154.10M $ 154.10M $ 154.10M All-Time High: $ 4.338 $ 4.338 $ 4.338 All-Time Low: $ 0.10162599944782422 $ 0.10162599944782422 $ 0.10162599944782422 Current Price: $ 0.1541 $ 0.1541 $ 0.1541 Learn more about Stargate Finance (STG) price

Stargate Finance (STG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stargate Finance (STG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STG's tokenomics, explore STG token's live price!

