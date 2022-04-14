Rubicon (RUBI) Information

Rubicon exists to build the World’s Last Financial Exchange — a decentralized, non-custodial trading platform that democratizes access to global markets. Our mission is to accelerate the advent of an open, efficient, and transparent financial system for humanity, governed and operated by its users. Rubicon is a powerful onchain trading platform.

The protocol can be described as a legendary liquidity stack — a multi-layer system that ensures users get the best price possible for their swap or trade, and that LPs and market makers can earn in a variety of ways, provisioning liquidity. Rubicon has onchain aggregation, order books, and AMMs to be a one-stop shop for onchain liquidity.