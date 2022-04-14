RUBY (RUBY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RUBY (RUBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RUBY (RUBY) Information This is a community memecoin about Ruby the goat from Peanuts freedom farm irl. Ruby's mission is to spread awareness of the Pnut tradegy and keep the spirit alive and help raise money for the farm to protect more animals, whilst having fun making memes and trading the coin also ofcourse. we are a project of a story shared all over the world by the news. we aim for this story to live on and turn into a positive rather than a negative. Official Website: https://rubythegoat.com/ Buy RUBY Now!

Market Cap: $ 15.42K
Total Supply: $ 998.41M
Circulating Supply: $ 998.41M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.42K
All-Time High: $ 0.00832301
All-Time Low: $ 0.00001219
Current Price: $ 0

RUBY (RUBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RUBY (RUBY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUBY's tokenomics, explore RUBY token's live price!

