Rue Cat Price (RUECAT)

Unlisted

1 RUECAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00061355
$0.00061355$0.00061355
+32.50%1D
Rue Cat (RUECAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-18 13:25:34 (UTC+8)

Rue Cat (RUECAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
Rue Cat (RUECAT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, RUECAT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. RUECAT's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RUECAT has changed by +16.06% over the past hour, +36.03% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Rue Cat (RUECAT) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Rue Cat is $ 398.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUECAT is 632.53M, with a total supply of 632532242.677835. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 398.15K.

Rue Cat (RUECAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Rue Cat to USD was $ +0.00016674.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rue Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rue Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rue Cat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00016674+36.03%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Rue Cat (RUECAT)

RueCat was launched in June 2024, by CEO Marcos Oliveira, a well-known public figure. pkataforma swao governance token, launchpad and pool creation. Intention to burn at least 80% of the supply purchased on the chart. Maintaining the sustainability of the project with a strong MarketCap increasing the value of the token It brings together more and more investors and is consolidating itself in the market as a memecoin with real, profitable utility.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rue Cat (RUECAT) Resource

Rue Cat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Rue Cat (RUECAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Rue Cat (RUECAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Rue Cat.

Check the Rue Cat price prediction now!

RUECAT to Local Currencies

Rue Cat (RUECAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rue Cat (RUECAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RUECAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rue Cat (RUECAT)

How much is Rue Cat (RUECAT) worth today?
The live RUECAT price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RUECAT to USD price?
The current price of RUECAT to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Rue Cat?
The market cap for RUECAT is $ 398.15K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RUECAT?
The circulating supply of RUECAT is 632.53M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RUECAT?
RUECAT achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RUECAT?
RUECAT saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of RUECAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RUECAT is -- USD.
Will RUECAT go higher this year?
RUECAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RUECAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-18 13:25:34 (UTC+8)

