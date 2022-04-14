Runnit (RUNNIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Runnit (RUNNIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Runnit (RUNNIT) Information Runnit is a fully on-chain, non-custodial casino built on Solana. No KYC, provably fair. Play games like Coinflip, Jackpot, Mines, Plinko, and Crash. Bet with speed and transparency. Use our token to earn extra rewards and win prizes. 50% of house profits are burned and returned to $RUNNIT, creating long-term value for players and holders alike. Join now for free—no deposit required—and start playing instantly with exclusive welcome rewards for new players! Official Website: https://www.runnit.fun/coinflip Whitepaper: https://www.runnit.fun/faq Buy RUNNIT Now!

Runnit (RUNNIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Runnit (RUNNIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 140.76K $ 140.76K $ 140.76K Total Supply: $ 985.72M $ 985.72M $ 985.72M Circulating Supply: $ 985.72M $ 985.72M $ 985.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 140.76K $ 140.76K $ 140.76K All-Time High: $ 0.00184201 $ 0.00184201 $ 0.00184201 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001428 $ 0.0001428 $ 0.0001428 Learn more about Runnit (RUNNIT) price

Runnit (RUNNIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Runnit (RUNNIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUNNIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUNNIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUNNIT's tokenomics, explore RUNNIT token's live price!

