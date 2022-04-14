RWA Index (MVRWA) Information

An index exclusively tracking governance tokens of protocols that bring real-world assets (e.g. T-bills, corporate debt, commodities) onto the blockchain, emphasizing credible tokenization, verifiable collateral, and regulatory clarity upheld by audits or attestations.

Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. mvRWA is an Index DTF deployed and curated by MEV Capital on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.