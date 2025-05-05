RWA Index Price (MVRWA)
The live price of RWA Index (MVRWA) today is 0.89468 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 84.89K USD. MVRWA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RWA Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RWA Index price change within the day is -1.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 94.88K USD
During today, the price change of RWA Index to USD was $ -0.0162971651476326.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RWA Index to USD was $ +0.0702019608.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RWA Index to USD was $ -0.0431337753.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RWA Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0162971651476326
|-1.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0702019608
|+7.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0431337753
|-4.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RWA Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-1.78%
-1.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An index exclusively tracking governance tokens of protocols that bring real-world assets (e.g. T-bills, corporate debt, commodities) onto the blockchain, emphasizing credible tokenization, verifiable collateral, and regulatory clarity upheld by audits or attestations. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. mvRWA is an Index DTF deployed and curated by MEV Capital on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
