Ryu Inu Price (RYU)
The live Ryu Inu (RYU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current RYU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RYU.
Ryu Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,427, with a circulating supply of 355.61B RYU. During the last 24 hours, RYU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, RYU moved +0.26% in the last hour and -1.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Ryu Inu is $ 21.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RYU is 355.61B, with a total supply of 355613025364.2135. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.43K.
+0.26%
-1.76%
-1.04%
-1.04%
During today, the price change of Ryu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ryu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ryu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ryu Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Ryu Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ryu Inu (RYU) is a community-driven memecoin on the Binance Smart Chain inspired by strength, wisdom, and steady leadership — one step at a time. Built around a bold dog mascot with real personality, Ryu Inu represents discipline, dominance, and collective growth in the meme economy. With fair tokenomics, automatic liquidity support, and a strong focus on branding and culture, RYU is designed to reward holders while growing an engaged, creative community. Ryu Inu isn’t just another dog token — it’s a movement aiming to lead the pack through unity, consistency, and long-term vision.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Which blockchain network does Ryu Inu run on?
Ryu Inu operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of RYU?
The token is priced at ₹, marking a price movement of -1.76% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Ryu Inu belong to?
Ryu Inu falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme category. This classification helps investors compare RYU with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Ryu Inu?
Its market capitalization is ₹1935362.0186539695000, placing the asset at rank #9847. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of RYU is currently circulating?
There are 355613025364.2135 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Ryu Inu today?
Over the past day, RYU generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Ryu Inu fluctuated between ₹ and ₹, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.