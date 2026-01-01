ExchangeDEX+
The live Ryu Inu price today is 0 USD.RYU market cap is 21,427 USD. Track real-time RYU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Ryu Inu Price (RYU)

1 RYU to USD Live Price:

--
----
-1.70%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Ryu Inu (RYU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:15:12 (UTC+8)

Ryu Inu Price Today

The live Ryu Inu (RYU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current RYU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RYU.

Ryu Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,427, with a circulating supply of 355.61B RYU. During the last 24 hours, RYU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RYU moved +0.26% in the last hour and -1.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ryu Inu (RYU) Market Information

$ 21.43K
$ 21.43K

--
--

$ 21.43K
$ 21.43K

355.61B
355.61B

355,613,025,364.2135
355,613,025,364.2135

The current Market Cap of Ryu Inu is $ 21.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RYU is 355.61B, with a total supply of 355613025364.2135. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.43K.

Ryu Inu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

+0.26%

-1.76%

-1.04%

-1.04%

Ryu Inu (RYU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Ryu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ryu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ryu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ryu Inu to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.76%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Ryu Inu

Ryu Inu (RYU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RYU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ryu Inu (RYU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ryu Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Ryu Inu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RYU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ryu Inu Price Prediction.

What is Ryu Inu (RYU)

Ryu Inu (RYU) is a community-driven memecoin on the Binance Smart Chain inspired by strength, wisdom, and steady leadership — one step at a time. Built around a bold dog mascot with real personality, Ryu Inu represents discipline, dominance, and collective growth in the meme economy. With fair tokenomics, automatic liquidity support, and a strong focus on branding and culture, RYU is designed to reward holders while growing an engaged, creative community. Ryu Inu isn’t just another dog token — it’s a movement aiming to lead the pack through unity, consistency, and long-term vision.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Ryu Inu (RYU) Resource

Official Website

About Ryu Inu

Which blockchain network does Ryu Inu run on?

Ryu Inu operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of RYU?

The token is priced at ₹, marking a price movement of -1.76% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Ryu Inu belong to?

Ryu Inu falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme category. This classification helps investors compare RYU with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Ryu Inu?

Its market capitalization is ₹1935362.0186539695000, placing the asset at rank #9847. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of RYU is currently circulating?

There are 355613025364.2135 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Ryu Inu today?

Over the past day, RYU generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Ryu Inu fluctuated between ₹ and ₹, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ryu Inu

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:15:12 (UTC+8)

